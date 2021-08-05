Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] is -41.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] loss -5.36% or -0.06 points to close at $1.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3283384 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that ErosSTX Files an Extension for its Fiscal 2021 Annual Report;

Provides Debt Restructuring Update.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC regarding an extension of the filing deadline for the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal 2021 (ended March 31, 2021), which was originally due on August 2, 2021 (within four months of the end of the fiscal year). The Form 12b-25 filing automatically grants the Company a 15-day extension to file its Annual Report on or before August 17, 2021. In addition, the Company is providing an update on its debt restructuring.

Form 12b-25On July 30, 2020, a subsidiary of Eros STX (formerly known as Eros International Plc) merged with and into STX Filmworks, Inc. (“STX”), with STX surviving as an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Merger”). The Merger was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting under the provisions of ASC 805, with STX as the accounting acquirer of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $1.11, the shares rose to $1.11 and dropped to $1.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESGC points out that the company has recorded -46.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, ESGC reached to a volume of 3283384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, ESGC shares dropped by -29.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3156, while it was recorded at 1.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7478 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. Eros STX Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.53.

Return on Total Capital for ESGC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.47. Additionally, ESGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,232,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]

There are presently around $96 million, or 32.03% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,620,928, which is approximately 71.984% of the company’s market cap and around 11.31% of the total institutional ownership; PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,782,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.43 million in ESGC stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.13 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eros STX Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 42,691,507 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 75,299,046 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,737,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,253,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,516,048 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,024,717 shares during the same period.