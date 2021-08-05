Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is 41.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.42 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Dropbox to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on August 12, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 8414818.

Dropbox Inc. stock is now 41.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.68 and lowest of $31.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.17, which means current price is +45.67% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 6629099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $32.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.88, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.34. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.39.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.38. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$92,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $8,478 million, or 87.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,454,809, which is approximately 4.358% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,416,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $515.79 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $436.66 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 29.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 62,567,996 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 44,502,391 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 162,764,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,834,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,270,306 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 10,393,048 shares during the same period.