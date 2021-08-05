Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain 197.35% so far this year. What now?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] loss -17.27% on the last trading session, reaching $10.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major Sports + Entertainment Brands.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and West Realm Shire Services Inc.( “FTX” or “The Company”), owner and operator of FTX.US, announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.

Dolphin will develop and execute the creative branding, production and marketing of these programs alongside FTX, who will use their crypto exchange services and technical development as the backbone of the marketplaces. Together, the award-winning production and marketing teams of Dolphin and the industry-leading team at FTX behind one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world will develop and program global NFT marketplaces targeting brands within the sports, film, television, music, gaming, eSports, culinary, lifestyle and charity industries.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. represents 7.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.25 million with the latest information. DLPN stock price has been found in the range of $9.77 to $11.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, DLPN reached a trading volume of 9066855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for DLPN stock

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.98. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.60. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.99. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$11,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.70% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 259,760, which is approximately -20.8% of the company’s market cap and around 22.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 236,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in DLPN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 256,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 125,249 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 251,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,214 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,798 shares during the same period.