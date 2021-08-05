China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] moved down -38.72: Why It’s Important

China XD Plastics Company Limited [NASDAQ: CXDC] loss -38.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 28, 2021 that CHINA XD PLASTIC COMPANY LIMITED RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULE 5250(c)(1).

China XD Plastic Company Limited (Nasdaq: CXDC, the “Company”) announced that as expected, it received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) and because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”).

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Letter states that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) by June 15, 2021. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.

China XD Plastics Company Limited represents 67.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.06 million with the latest information. CXDC stock price has been found in the range of $0.5276 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 958.09K shares, CXDC reached a trading volume of 11660324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for China XD Plastics Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2011, representing the official price target for China XD Plastics Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.80 to $9, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on CXDC stock. On October 07, 2010, analysts decreased their price target for CXDC shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China XD Plastics Company Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.30. With this latest performance, CXDC shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5688, while it was recorded at 0.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9549 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +14.69. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Total Capital for CXDC is now 3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, CXDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China XD Plastics Company Limited [CXDC] managed to generate an average of $2,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.China XD Plastics Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $10 million, or 24.10% of CXDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXDC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 16,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.85% of the total institutional ownership; JBF CAPITAL, INC., holding 458,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in CXDC stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in CXDC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China XD Plastics Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China XD Plastics Company Limited [NASDAQ:CXDC] by around 502,450 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 151,610 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,214,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,868,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXDC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 478,809 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 109 shares during the same period.