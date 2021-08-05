BofA Securities slashes price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] – find out why.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] loss -13.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation represents 60.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.05 million with the latest information. WMC stock price has been found in the range of $2.66 to $2.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 899.45K shares, WMC reached a trading volume of 2913422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMC shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on WMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for WMC stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.24. With this latest performance, WMC shares dropped by -13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.78 for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.77 and a Gross Margin at +93.40. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.70.

Return on Total Capital for WMC is now -4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,165.66. Additionally, WMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,021.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

There are presently around $56 million, or 37.70% of WMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,140,788, which is approximately 0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,716,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 million in WMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 million in WMC stock with ownership of nearly -10.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC] by around 2,219,091 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,357,524 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,493,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,070,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,498 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,465 shares during the same period.