BofA Securities slashes price target on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] – find out why.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] slipped around -1.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.04 at the close of the session, down -5.30%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ('Bausch or the 'Company') (NYSE:BHC).

The investigation concerns whether Bausch and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is now 20.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHC Stock saw the intraday high of $26.55 and lowest of $24.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.80, which means current price is +19.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 7615022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.21 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.90 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.37 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,524.11. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,514.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 6.15%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $6,174 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 577.69% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $647.01 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $449.26 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 44,584,007 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 36,278,778 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 165,702,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,565,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,051,959 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,497,373 shares during the same period.