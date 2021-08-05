B. Riley Securities lifts Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.15%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 866-269-4261 (U.S. and Canada) and 1-773-341-1661 (international), Conference ID: 3825770. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Sunday, August 29, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 3825770. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company’s website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, BLDR stock rose by 75.25%. The one-year Builders FirstSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.63. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.62 billion, with 206.57 million shares outstanding and 204.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, BLDR stock reached a trading volume of 2948055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 45.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,424 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,926,344, which is approximately 5.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,165,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.63 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $719.61 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 13.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 24,991,121 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 41,489,869 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 138,616,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,097,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,868,205 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 13,496,651 shares during the same period.