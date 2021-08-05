Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved up 1.55: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.19 at the close of the session, up 1.55%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Appointment of New Independent Director.

Distinguished senior healthcare executive, Theresa Firestone, to fill newly added position.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -13.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $7.21 and lowest of $6.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.98, which means current price is +9.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 3286298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $184 million, or 19.02% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,507,547, which is approximately 76.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,456,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.23 million in ACB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.53 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 151.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 7,400,619 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,474,306 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 14,680,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,555,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,408,757 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 442,543 shares during the same period.