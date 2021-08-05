Aon plc [AON] gain 22.79% so far this year. What now?

Aon plc [NYSE: AON] closed the trading session at $259.41 on 08/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $259.25, while the highest price level was $264.67. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Aon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter Key Metrics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, AON reached to a volume of 2833964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aon plc [AON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $265.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Aon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Aon plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $231, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on AON stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AON shares from 228 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc is set at 5.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 26.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AON stock trade performance evaluation

Aon plc [AON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, AON shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for Aon plc [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.79, while it was recorded at 261.44 for the last single week of trading, and 225.98 for the last 200 days.

Aon plc [AON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aon plc [AON] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.12. Aon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.79.

Return on Total Capital for AON is now 22.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aon plc [AON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.36. Additionally, AON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 235.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aon plc [AON] managed to generate an average of $39,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aon plc [AON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc go to 12.46%.

Aon plc [AON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,122 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 19,666,670, which is approximately -2.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,439,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in AON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.43 billion in AON stock with ownership of nearly -1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Aon plc [NYSE:AON] by around 16,634,041 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 17,076,215 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 190,342,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,053,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AON stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,566,901 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 776,041 shares during the same period.