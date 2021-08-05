Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell -67.73% so far this year. What now?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -43.40%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Closes $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Group” or “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,324,139 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 9,770,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

The Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $32 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the Shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $36.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The one-year Alset EHome International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.46. The average equity rating for AEI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.32 million, with 8.57 million shares outstanding and 6.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, AEI stock reached a trading volume of 8501874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEI shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16.

AEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.40. With this latest performance, AEI shares dropped by -65.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.7369, while it was recorded at 2.0810 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Alset EHome International Inc. Fundamentals:

Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] Insider Position Details

20 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 164,962 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 22,252 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 21,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,962 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,252 shares during the same period.