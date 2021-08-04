why Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.08

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.47 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27. The company report on August 2, 2021 that VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast from LOFT100 Studios where the national television and radio program, “The Big Biz Show” is produced and will be recorded for replay on national TV and radio stations and on VERB’s YouTube and social media channels.

The event will also be broadcast live on verbLIVE, VERB’s livestream ecommerce platform. Up to 250 shareholders will be permitted to suggest questions to the Host in real time through verbLIVE.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock has also loss -5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERB stock has inclined by 89.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.21% and gained 37.58% year-on date.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $147.21 million, with 63.37 million shares outstanding and 54.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.36M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 4380938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 24.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.33 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,987,815 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 848,991 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,425,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,261,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,956 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 608,416 shares during the same period.