Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] jumped around 0.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.58 at the close of the session, up 7.38%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that FDA Clears Vaxart’s IND Application for S-Only Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

Vaccine candidate expressing S-only protein produced higher serum antibodies than construct expressing both S and N in NHP study.

Phase II clinical trial with S-only candidate to begin in 2H21.

Vaxart Inc. stock is now 50.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VXRT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.75 and lowest of $7.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.90, which means current price is +76.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.99M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 16956466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VXRT stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VXRT shares from 7 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 669.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $277 million, or 38.90% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,486,301, which is approximately -10.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,477,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.0 million in VXRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.49 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 5,240,623 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,497,904 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 18,512,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,250,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,464 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,830,536 shares during the same period.