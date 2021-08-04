Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.84, while the highest price level was $2.24. The company report on July 30, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Tom Hutchison as Chief Marketing Officer.

Grocery Retail and CPG Industry Veteran Will Drive Shaquille O’Neal Marketing Collaboration.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Tom Hutchison has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Tom will be leading the Company in developing and implementing marketing strategies, including exciting new marketing campaigns and product collaborations with Shaquille O’Neal. Alkaline88® is pleased to welcome Tom to the leadership team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.08 percent and weekly performance of 10.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, WTER reached to a volume of 8110194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

WTER stock trade performance evaluation

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.86. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5308, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2605 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 5.30% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,267,766, which is approximately 15.393% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 484,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in WTER stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.58 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 817,799 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 995,143 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,610,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,423,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,446 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 503,477 shares during the same period.