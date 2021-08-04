Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved down -5.83: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.07 at the close of the session, down -5.83%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Lomotif And Universal Music Group Announce Worldwide Agreement.

Lomotif Users to Creatively Tap into Universal Music’s Content for their Videos.

Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announced a global agreement that allows Lomotif’s users to creatively tap into UMG’s catalog of music for their videos.

Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is now 124.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBIG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $3.0601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.40, which means current price is +176.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 5483573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13.

How has BBIG stock performed recently?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.30% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,346,024, which is approximately 6498.157% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 229,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in BBIG stocks shares; and CUTLER GROUP LP, currently with $0.66 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 1123.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 1,846,162 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 118,000 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 258,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,222,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,609 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.