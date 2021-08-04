Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $147

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] slipped around -4.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $128.68 at the close of the session, down -3.55%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Associated Bank Launches Personal Loans Powered by Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced Associated Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, has launched enhanced personal loan capabilities including a seamless, digital experience enabled by Upstart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005358/en/.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is now 215.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPST Stock saw the intraday high of $139.41 and lowest of $125.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.89, which means current price is +238.19% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 3783936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $138.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on UPST stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 57 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 8.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.71, while it was recorded at 125.70 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $4,871 million, or 57.50% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.39 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $375.18 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 3,852,381 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,885,520 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 29,116,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,853,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,911 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,371 shares during the same period.