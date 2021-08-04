UBS slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] slipped around -0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.40 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire SPCE Before October 26, 2019? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is now 32.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPCE Stock saw the intraday high of $31.75 and lowest of $29.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.80, which means current price is +120.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.19M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 11623488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $31.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 4.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.24, while it was recorded at 31.05 for the last single week of trading, and 30.88 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115581.51 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$331,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $1,591 million, or 26.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,480,551, which is approximately 1.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,409,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.85 million in SPCE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $88.68 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 8,298,756 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 12,961,044 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 29,403,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,663,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,730,471 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,060,243 shares during the same period.