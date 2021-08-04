Transocean Ltd. [RIG] moved down -3.05: Why It’s Important

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $656 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $713 million), compared with $653 million in the first quarter of 2021 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $709 million);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 98.0%, compared with 97.4% in the prior quarter;.

Transocean Ltd. represents 617.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.20 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $3.15 to $3.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.77M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 33776266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 55.00% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,859,797, which is approximately 4.029% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,655,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.8 million in RIG stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $169.56 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 52,752,388 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 23,457,254 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 254,079,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,289,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,008,787 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,031,950 shares during the same period.