Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 08/03/21, posting a -3.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Massachusetts R&D Facility to House the Advanced Development Center (ADC) for Vaccine Programs.

The ADC is Expected to Accelerate Development and Clinical Manufacturing of Vaccines, Including Vaccines for COVID-19, When Fully Operational.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Company’s planned 45,000 square foot clinical scale manufacturing facility in the New Bedford Business Park in Massachusetts on August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The new facility is expected to house Tonix’s Advanced Development Center (ADC) for accelerated research, development and analytical capabilities, as well as the production of clinical trial quality vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The ceremony marks the formal start of site construction. Tonix expects the facility to be operational in the first half of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8026042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.42%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $231.38 million, with 330.54 million shares outstanding and 326.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.47M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 8026042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -36.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.76 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0869, while it was recorded at 0.7185 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9960 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $29 million, or 13.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,678,162, which is approximately 708.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,454,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.27 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 416.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 35,325,670 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,794,194 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,086,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,206,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,485,872 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 769,558 shares during the same period.