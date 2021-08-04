TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Stock trading around $0.98 per share: What’s Next?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] loss -2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021.

-Executive Management to Host Conference Call on August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET-.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, executive management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. represents 393.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $400.72 million with the latest information. TXMD stock price has been found in the range of $0.9719 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 3681166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53.

Trading performance analysis for TXMD stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1556, while it was recorded at 1.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3272 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $171 million, or 45.90% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,597,421, which is approximately 28.844% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,312,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.95 million in TXMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.73 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 37.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 33,095,836 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 16,638,446 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 124,511,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,246,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,603,668 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,567,910 shares during the same period.