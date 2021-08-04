Support.com Inc. [SPRT] gain 182.73% so far this year. What now?

Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRT] plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.42 during the day while it closed the day at $6.22. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Support.com Joins Russell Microcap Index.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Support.com had been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective on June 28, 2021, according to the FTSE Russell website.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Support.com Inc. stock has also loss -10.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPRT stock has inclined by 81.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 171.62% and gained 182.73% year-on date.

The market cap for SPRT stock reached $147.10 million, with 20.20 million shares outstanding and 15.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, SPRT reached a trading volume of 5541808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Support.com Inc. [SPRT]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Support.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Support.com Inc. stock. On August 01, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SPRT shares from 5.75 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Support.com Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 70.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

SPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Support.com Inc. [SPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, SPRT shares gained by 42.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Support.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Support.com Inc. [SPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Support.com Inc. go to 10.00%.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 51.00% of SPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRT stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,301,874, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 831,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 million in SPRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.13 million in SPRT stock with ownership of nearly -7.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRT] by around 1,237,300 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 842,044 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,252,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,331,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,673 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 605,583 shares during the same period.