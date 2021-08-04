Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Stock trading around $53.59 per share: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] gained 4.67% on the last trading session, reaching $53.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 5, 2021.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) announced that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Sunrun Inc. represents 202.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.86 billion with the latest information. RUN stock price has been found in the range of $52.00 to $54.6699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 4295050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $76.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.78, while it was recorded at 52.55 for the last single week of trading, and 58.29 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $10,146 million, or 95.20% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,429,789, which is approximately -0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,255,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $912.74 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 2.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 27,471,811 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 21,210,879 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 140,639,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,322,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,008,313 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,037,041 shares during the same period.