Stifel lifts Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] loss -3.06% or -0.02 points to close at $0.80 with a heavy trading volume of 6646527 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

It opened the trading session at $0.8251, the shares rose to $0.8251 and dropped to $0.786, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVFM points out that the company has recorded -73.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 6646527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.97.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.62 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9923, while it was recorded at 0.8494 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0480 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $34 million, or 35.10% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,293,989, which is approximately -26.815% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,607,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 million in EVFM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.33 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 15.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 13,744,644 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,604,040 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,177,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,525,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,595,728 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 847,602 shares during the same period.