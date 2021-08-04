Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Revenue clocked in at $2.79 billion, up 59.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $4.76 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Company Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) by Southwestern, Southwestern has commenced an offer to eligible holders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Indigo (the “Indigo Notes”) for (1) up to $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Southwestern and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company (the “New Southwestern Notes”) and (2) cash.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration and Total Exchange Consideration for the Indigo Notes:.

Southwestern Energy Company represents 676.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.35 billion with the latest information. SWN stock price has been found in the range of $4.47 to $4.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 16709242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on SWN stock. On July 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $2,932 million, or 91.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,942,579, which is approximately 5.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 91,838,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.15 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $368.62 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 58,658,474 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 50,403,794 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 506,803,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,865,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,218,305 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,928,248 shares during the same period.