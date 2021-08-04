Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $17

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $13.61 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.32, while the highest price level was $14.21. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance.

– 22nd Consecutive Quarter of Growth.

– Company Completes Aarki Acquisition and Investment in Exit Games in July.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.95 percent and weekly performance of -4.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 15747905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -30.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,654 million, or 51.00% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,789,952, which is approximately 62.941% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 23,284,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.9 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $312.52 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 89,716,194 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 25,429,556 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 79,887,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,032,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,990,312 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,433,944 shares during the same period.