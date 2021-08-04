Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] is -46.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.22%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Origin Materials Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.originmaterials.com.

The market cap for the stock reached $820.18 million, with 90.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ORGN stock reached a trading volume of 5197647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ORGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.67 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Origin Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ORGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Origin Materials Inc. go to 10.00%.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 43.60% of ORGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,424,272, which is approximately 39.664% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,773,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.55 million in ORGN stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.19 million in ORGN stock with ownership of nearly 189.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGN] by around 23,484,008 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 24,001,764 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 403,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,889,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,140,007 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 15,854,408 shares during the same period.