Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $0.10 million, up 133.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price plunged by -2.68 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Dr. Hai Sun Joins META as Director of Lithography Manufacturing and Operations.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced that Dr. Hai Sun has joined the Company as Director of Lithography Manufacturing and Operations. Dr. Sun brings more than 20 years of nanofabrication engineering and leadership experience. He will lead the lithography manufacturing team responsible for developing and sustaining the line processes for lithography across multiple products and technology platforms. Dr. Sun joins META from HRL Laboratories, where he was process integration section leader.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Sun’s caliber join the META team,” said Jonathan Waldern, Chief Technology Officer of META. “He brings extensive leadership experience as a process engineering director and manager in both manufacturing and R&D, and his many patents and publications highlight his creativity and insight.”.

A sum of 8286318 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.39M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $3.40 and dropped to a low of $3.20 until finishing in the latest session at $3.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9396.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -51.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 410.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.10 and a Current Ratio set at 34.10.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 2.30% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,595,624, which is approximately 71.538% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 543,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in MMAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.57 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 139.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 3,622,372 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 907,317 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,423,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,953,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,845,566 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 569,127 shares during the same period.