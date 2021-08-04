Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 433.06M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] traded at a high on 08/03/21, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Will be Held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 am Sydney Time (Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), announced that its upcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Naked Brand Group Limited (Company) will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 am Sydney Time (Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time) at BDO Sydney, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15549424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Naked Brand Group Limited stands at 5.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.50%.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $433.06 million, with 781.70 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.98M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 15549424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6250, while it was recorded at 0.5421 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5743 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 331,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NAKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $95000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,227,613 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 888,317 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 575,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,540,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,091,789 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 779,975 shares during the same period.