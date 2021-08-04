Market cap of MICT Inc. [MICT] reaches 208.21M – now what?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] traded at a low on 08/03/21, posting a -5.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on July 7, 2021 that ’s MICT registration statement amends a May 17, 2021 filing and relates to the registration of a portion of issued restricted shares and the registration of a new shelf registration statement rather than new issuance of stock.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) filed an amendment to the S-3 registration statement filing made on May 17, 2021. The Company again wishes to clarify the dual purposes of that filing, which are as follows: (i) to register a portion of the restricted shares it has already issued; and (ii) to register a new shelf registration statement to enable it to take advantage of potential growth opportunities in the future. The filing does not have any effect on the Company’s number of shares presently issued and outstanding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3348583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MICT Inc. stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for MICT stock reached $208.21 million, with 88.56 million shares outstanding and 75.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 3348583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1298, while it was recorded at 1.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0496 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.70% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,551,521, which is approximately 26.214% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,988,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.95 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 222.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 4,720,835 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,509,473 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,138,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,368,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 321,043 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,548 shares during the same period.