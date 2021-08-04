Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 249.56M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a low on 08/03/21, posting a -61.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.92. The company report on July 15, 2021 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Acquires Danyang Situ Fengyi Farm to Build an Additional Senior Care Villa in China.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, announced that its affiliated variable interest entity, Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”), entered into a farm transfer agreement (the “Farm Transfer Agreement”) with Ms. Ling Chen, pursuant to which E-Home Pingtan or a designated third party will acquire 100% of all tangible and intangible assets of Danyang Situ Fengyi Farm (“Fengyi Farm”) in cash from Ms. Chen. We expect that this acquisition will help accelerate the expansion of our senior care business and add to our portfolio of senior care facilities.

Boasting 74 acres of scenic land, Fengyi Farm could be turned into a scenic senior care villa, which will fit our growth strategy of integrating “Internet and smart technology-oriented senior care” with recreation. We expect that Fengyi Farm will serve seniors over 65 years old with short-term and long-term care and certain recreational services. We plan to equip Fengyi Farm with professional nursing staff and various facilities, including a smart home senior living community, a senior care center, and an agricultural products picking and planting activity center, among others.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31359308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at 92.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.65%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $249.56 million, with 31.51 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.73K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 31359308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.47 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.40, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.