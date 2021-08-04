Market cap of Bit Brother Limited [BTB] reaches 30.58M – now what?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] closed the trading session at $0.84 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.81, while the highest price level was $0.855. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Bit Brother Limited (“Bit Brother, ” “We” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced the closing on July 20, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 15 million ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 15 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $22.5 million. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) acted as sole placement agent for this offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.72 percent and weekly performance of 5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -58.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BTB reached to a volume of 5254283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

BTB stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.28 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7529, while it was recorded at 0.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4223 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.50% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 55,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 27,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 55,100 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,756 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080 shares during the same period.