Market Analysts see Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] falling to $157. Time to buy?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -2.81 percent to reach at -$2.57. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Pinduoduo celebrates resounding success of Food Systems Forum.

Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its first Food Systems Forum. The virtual forum, held over two days on July 14 and 15, hosted panels on smart agriculture, food and agriculture policy and regulation, nutrition, alternative proteins, and investments.

Speakers from leading institutions and organizations in the fields of agriculture and food systems, finance, investment economics, policy and regulation, and nutrition, took part in the Forum, sharing their expert insights on the most pressing and salient topics facing the global agri-food system.

A sum of 5251926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.81M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $90.7843 and dropped to a low of $87.44 until finishing in the latest session at $88.91.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 6.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.89.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.81, while it was recorded at 91.20 for the last single week of trading, and 138.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,598 million, or 28.90% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,453,175, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.25 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 37,722,452 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 47,826,498 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 168,617,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,166,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,021,087 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,418,117 shares during the same period.