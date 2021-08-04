Market Analysts see Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price plunged by -2.65 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Peabody Reports Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2021.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced its second quarter 2021 operating results, including revenues of $723.4 million; loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $23.0 million; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $28.6 million; diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.26; and Adjusted EBITDA0F1 of $122.1 million.

“We are optimistic about the future given strong coal market demand and pricing around the globe as economies continue to recover from the pandemic; our assets are responding to the current market cycle and continue to benefit from cost improvement initiatives,” said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. “The company has taken a disciplined approach focusing on expanding margins, through ongoing operational improvements, cost controls and sales strategies, along with reducing debt, as we progress to position the company to be resilient in all market cycles.”.

A sum of 6032117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.96M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $11.9368 and dropped to a low of $11.13 until finishing in the latest session at $11.39.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -146.0. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $844 million, or 76.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,445,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.41 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.26 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 6,740,992 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,843,383 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 55,518,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,103,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,143 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,321,013 shares during the same period.