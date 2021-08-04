Market Analysts see Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 11.51% or 39.9 points to close at $386.51 with a heavy trading volume of 20293166 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine (mRNA-1345).

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60 years of age.

“We are pursuing an mRNA RSV vaccine to protect the most vulnerable populations – young children and older adults,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are studying mRNA-1345 in these populations in an ongoing clinical trial and we look forward to sharing data when available. The Fast Track designation for older adults underscores the urgent need for a vaccine against RSV. With our investments in science and manufacturing, we have taken eleven infectious disease vaccines into human clinical trials. We have accelerated research and development of our infectious disease therapeutic area and we will continue to advance our mRNA vaccines into new areas of high unmet need.”.

It opened the trading session at $348.50, the shares rose to $386.98 and dropped to $344.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 143.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -612.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.95M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 20293166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $184.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MRNA stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 90 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 21.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.66. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 64.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 395.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.82 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.75, while it was recorded at 356.34 for the last single week of trading, and 162.42 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $81,906 million, or 54.50% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,883,213, which is approximately 1.203% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,803,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $7.95 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 22,811,853 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 31,515,231 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 157,585,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,912,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,485,867 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,728 shares during the same period.