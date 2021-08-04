Market Analysts see Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] closed the trading session at $12.71 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.78, while the highest price level was $14.74. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Flora Growth Executes International Sales Agreement to Enter Australian Medical Cannabis and Over-The-Counter CBD Market.

Flora signs Letter of Intent with an international distributor based in Australia to provide raw and finished medical cannabis products for medical cannabis patients.

Recent Colombian legislative update allows for the sale and export of raw cannabis materials, namely dried flower, in addition to derivatives, to international markets.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, FLGC reached to a volume of 33101497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4770.06.

FLGC stock trade performance evaluation

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.98 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11693.40 and a Gross Margin at -9146.23. Flora Growth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13367.92.

Return on Total Capital for FLGC is now -146.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, FLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,090,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: 360 FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,199, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP, holding 933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in FLGC stocks shares; and FOCUSED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $8000.0 in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flora Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 13,331 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,331 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.