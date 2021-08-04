Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $11.55 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.58%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 5 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. This represents an increase from the Company’s last quarterly base dividend payment of 4 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly base dividend for the second time this year,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. “We remain fully committed to a transparent capital allocation model that prioritizes free cash flow generation, a strong balance sheet, a low enterprise free cash flow breakeven, and returning significant capital back to our investors. Paying a competitive and sustainable base dividend is a key component of our capital allocation framework, and this 25% dividend increase underscores our commitment to returning an increasing amount of capital to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, MRO stock rose by 109.24%. The one-year Marathon Oil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.66. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.28 billion, with 789.00 million shares outstanding and 786.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.32M shares, MRO stock reached a trading volume of 18080586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 11.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

There are presently around $6,298 million, or 71.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,556,731, which is approximately 2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 59,229,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.11 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $616.5 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 0.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 51,585,414 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 45,487,186 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 448,219,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,291,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,876,205 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,017,706 shares during the same period.