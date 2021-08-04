Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Stock trading around $1.43 per share: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] loss -5.30% on the last trading session, reaching $1.43 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Luokung Subsidiary eMapGo to Provide Autonomous Driving Simulation Testing Services for Geely.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services and high definition (“HD”) Maps in China, announced that one of its subsidiaries eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has signed an agreement with Geely Automobile Research Institute (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. (“Geely”) whereby EMG will provide autonomous driving simulation testing services for Geely.

According to the terms of the agreement, EMG will provide data services for simulation tests of Geely’s new mass-produced autonomous-driving cars. The goal of these tests is to improve the safety performance of Geely’s driving assistance system and to accelerate the mass production of Geely’s advanced autonomous-driving vehicles. EMG will provide the initial phase of service for approximately US$2.5 million. Completion of this first phase is expected during the third quarter of 2021.

Luokung Technology Corp. represents 232.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $472.46 million with the latest information. LKCO stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.35M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 4820818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8557, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1897 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.20% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 328,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in LKCO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.35 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 333.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 705,695 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 551,162 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,258,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,514,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 514,516 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,315 shares during the same period.