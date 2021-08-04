LendingClub Corporation [LC] is 146.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] traded at a high on 08/03/21, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.06. The company report on August 2, 2021 that LendingClub and PYMNTS Second Report Finds Americans Living in the South Central Region are Most Likely to Live Paycheck to Paycheck.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, released findings from its second Reality Check: Paycheck-To-Paycheck research series, conducted in partnership with PYMNTS.

The first report found that the majority of Americans (54 percent) living paycheck-to-paycheck; this second August edition examines regional differences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4221247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corporation stands at 10.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $2.49 billion, with 97.23 million shares outstanding and 94.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 4221247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.49. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 52.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.12 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.50, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.43.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.55. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$182,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $2,066 million, or 79.70% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,268,414, which is approximately -2.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,482,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.94 million in LC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $164.8 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly 8.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 22,710,571 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 14,328,858 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 42,251,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,291,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,187,297 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,580,758 shares during the same period.