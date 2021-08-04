Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is -5.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Kosmos Energy to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on August 09, 2021.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced the following schedule for its second quarter 2021 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, August 09, 2021, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock rose by 64.93%. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $925.24 million, with 407.37 million shares outstanding and 393.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 5641544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $4.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $3.70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $723 million, or 86.30% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 57,501,840, which is approximately -5.453% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,845,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.11 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $59.85 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -6.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 31,749,940 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 28,724,479 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 266,684,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,158,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,935,769 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 779,744 shares during the same period.