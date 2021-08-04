KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is -65.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.155 during the day while it closed the day at $21.22. The company report on July 29, 2021 that KE Holdings Announces Proxy Voting Rights Coming into Effect.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced that Propitious Global Holdings Limited (“Propitious”), the Company’s principal shareholder, has executed and delivered an Irrevocable Proxy and Power of Attorney (the “POA”). Propitious is ultimately controlled by Z&Z Trust, the beneficiaries of which are immediate family members of Mr. ZUO Hui, the founder and permanent chairman emeritus of Beike. Pursuant to the POA, Propitious irrevocably authorized Baihui Partners L.P. (the “Baihui Partnership”), an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, to exercise the voting rights represented by the 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares of the Company held by Propitious (the “Proxy Voting Rights”).

Baihui Partnership now consists of two partners, namely Mr. PENG Yongdong and Mr. SHAN Yigang. Both of them have worked with Mr. ZUO Hui for a long time. Mr. PENG Yongdong joined Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Lianjia”) in 2010 and co-founded Beike with Mr. ZUO Hui in 2018. He was appointed to be the chairman of the board on May 24, 2021 and currently serves as the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer of the Company. Mr. SHAN Yigang co-founded Dalian Haowangjiao Real Estate Brokerage Co., Ltd. in 1999, joined Beijing Lianjia in 2007 and has served as an executive director of the Company since July 2018. Mr. PENG Yongdong and Mr. SHAN Yigang are united and full of entrepreneurial spirit. They have a deep trust in and understanding on each other and share highly aligned values. The Company believes that Baihui Partnership, with the partners united as one, is able to successfully accomplish the mission and preserve the vision left by Mr. ZUO Hui in the long run.

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -12.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -57.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.13% and lost -65.52% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $26.60 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 12043572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -54.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.23 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.49, while it was recorded at 23.07 for the last single week of trading, and 57.00 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.76%.

There are presently around $5,780 million, or 31.20% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 104,532,165, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,937,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.3 million in BEKE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $233.88 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1236.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 151,590,079 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 34,515,361 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 86,302,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,407,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,016,104 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 18,602,209 shares during the same period.