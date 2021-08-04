iQIYI Inc. [IQ] moved down -1.75: Why It’s Important

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.21 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that iQIYI Adds New Layer of Interactivity to Videos, Delivering Immersive, Multi-sensory Experiences.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it has recently added new interactive features to its platform as the Company continues to deliver cutting-edge multi-sensory experiences to its users.

The new features are available in the recently unveiled Game of Shark, a reality show where celebrities form teams and participate in murder mystery role-playing games. By choosing Rhythm Mode, one of the new interactive features, users can feel their phones vibrate according to the actions taking place on screen. In addition, the newly introduced Shark Mode allows users to directly take on the identity of a character and join their favourite celebrities in collecting hidden clues and identifying the murderer. This immersive online experience marks another major milestone for iQIYI in its quest to enhance users’ viewing experience by harnessing interactive multi-sensory video technology.

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -35.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $11.25 and lowest of $10.825 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.97, which means current price is +8.52% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.12M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 6104574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $3,372 million, or 81.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 26,033,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.84 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $226.97 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 101,138,498 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 69,918,861 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 129,737,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,794,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,007,237 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 10,009,544 shares during the same period.