Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] moved down -9.22: Why It’s Important

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 75.00%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants to Chief Scientific Officer under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, announced the grant of an inducement stock option award and an inducement restricted stock unit award to Stephane Peluso, Ph.D., the Company’s recently hired Chief Scientific Officer, in accordance with Dr. Peluso’s employment offer letter. These grants were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Director’s and were made as a material inducement to Dr. Peluso’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.

The inducement stock option award consists of an option to purchase a total of 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $2.93, equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on August 2, 2021, the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and vests over four years with 12/48 of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48 of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Dr. Peluso’s continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. The inducement stock option award is subject to the terms and conditions of the inducement stock option award agreement covering the grant of the inducement stock options.

Over the last 12 months, INFI stock rose by 189.79%. The average equity rating for INFI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $259.35 million, with 88.66 million shares outstanding and 86.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, INFI stock reached a trading volume of 15427485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

INFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.00. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2239.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2355.56.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -111.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 178.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,760,522 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 58.50% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately -51.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,575,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.49 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.43 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 52.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 25,954,268 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 14,899,692 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,816,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,670,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,507,397 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,395,435 shares during the same period.