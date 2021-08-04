Goldman lifts Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Lufax Subsidiary Lu International and Schroders Singapore Partner to Co-Innovate Digital Wealth Solutions for Investors in Southeast Asia.

Collaboration aims to revolutionise the digital investment landscape in the region, drawing on robust capabilities of both powerhouses.

Lu International (Singapore) (“LUI”), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”, NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced that it has established a strategic partnership with Schroders Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Schroders, an asset management company, to co-innovate digital wealth solutions in Southeast Asia with the aim of addressing the fast-growing needs of retail investors in the region.

A sum of 4837628 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.91M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $7.48 and dropped to a low of $7.26 until finishing in the latest session at $7.29.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.55 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

LU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 14.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 27,497,167 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,301,054 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 134,736,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,534,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,258,420 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,921 shares during the same period.