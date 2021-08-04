Goldman lifts ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.63%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. (CHPT) – The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. Is Pursuing Claims Against Those Broker-Dealers That Failed to Inform Its Clients of the Warrant Redemption Deadline.

Boca Raton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2021) – The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. (www.menzerhill.com) announced that it is pursuing claims against those brokerage firms, including, but not limited to; TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and any other broker-dealers, that either failed to or improperly notified its clients that CHARGEPOINT (NYSE: CHPT) was redeeming all outstanding public warrants on July 6, 2021.

The last trading price for the CHARGEPOINT WARRANTS (NYSE: CHPT.WT) were $20.53, when they were in-the-money. Nonetheless, investors that were uninformed or improperly notified of the redemption deadline and failed to sell or exercise such warrants, instead, received $0.01 per warrant from CHARGEPOINT.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock rose by 123.81%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.35. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.57 billion, with 327.21 million shares outstanding and 309.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 3517992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 186.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading, and 28.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,787 million, or 63.60% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.01 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $270.55 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 71,237,383 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 990,808 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,080,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,309,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,723,839 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 540,027 shares during the same period.