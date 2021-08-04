General Motors Company [GM] Revenue clocked in at $122.25 billion, up 39.00% YTD: What’s Next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 1.49% or 0.85 points to close at $57.88 with a heavy trading volume of 12142738 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that GM Announces 2021 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section, and on GM’s media website, http://media.gm.com.

It opened the trading session at $57.47, the shares rose to $57.96 and dropped to $56.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded 9.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -133.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.37M shares, GM reached to a volume of 12142738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $71.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.71, while it was recorded at 56.90 for the last single week of trading, and 51.96 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.66. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 13.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $68,077 million, or 84.00% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 107,944,411, which is approximately 1.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 101,299,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 billion in GM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.5 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 4.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 748 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 120,402,084 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 88,114,306 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 967,658,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,176,174,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,666,778 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 17,362,944 shares during the same period.