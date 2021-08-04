GameStop Corp. [GME] is 710.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] plunged by -$4.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $158.89 during the day while it closed the day at $152.75. The company report on July 30, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premier securities litigation law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of traders using Robinhood who suffered losses in Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express following Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood’s announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

GameStop Corp. stock has also loss -14.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GME stock has declined by -4.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.72% and gained 710.77% year-on date.

The market cap for GME stock reached $11.22 billion, with 66.00 million shares outstanding and 58.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 14424633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $83.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 11.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 130.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GME stock trade performance evaluation

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.44. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3580.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.50, while it was recorded at 161.10 for the last single week of trading, and 121.58 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,931 million, or 40.90% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,175,737, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,541,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $846.42 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $283.89 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -23.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 1,375,741 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 49,502,579 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,141,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,736,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 391,808 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 17,412,461 shares during the same period.