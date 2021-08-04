Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] moved down -3.39: Why It’s Important

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $107.52 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.88, while the highest price level was $109.2067. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Futu sustains leading position by obtaining “BBB” credit rating from S&P, becoming first online brokerage in APAC with international rating.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a “bbb” GCP (group credit profile) and a “BBB” investment grade long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

S&P expects that Futu will maintain its competitive position in the online brokerage industry and sustain its strong capitalization and adequate risk controls, along with business growth. Futu has thus become the first online brokerage in APAC to earn an international rating and the first Hong-Kong-based broker to obtain a standalone investment grade issuer rating.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 135.02 percent and weekly performance of 8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 4106904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $253, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 11.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 59.79.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -33.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.45, while it was recorded at 107.40 for the last single week of trading, and 108.89 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,578 million, or 30.10% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,340,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.17% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC, holding 3,288,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.56 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $255.26 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 12,360,599 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 20,352,513 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,731,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,981,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,029,312 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,105,677 shares during the same period.