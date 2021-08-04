Fisker Inc. [FSR] Stock trading around $14.80 per share: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.86%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Fisker to Take Investment Position and Create Strategic Partnership in Allego, a Leading Pan-European Electric Vehicle Charging Network.

Fisker to invest $10 million into PIPE supporting the planned merger of Allego with Spartan Acquisition Corp III.

Pro forma equity value of the merger is approximately $3.14 billion, at the $10.00 per share PIPE price, and assuming minimal Spartan shareholder redemptions.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock rose by 19.35%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.26. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.48 billion, with 293.56 million shares outstanding and 157.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 7265811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203540.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 85.60 and a Current Ratio set at 85.60.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,054 million, or 46.30% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,215,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.99 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $145.68 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 174.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 27,078,599 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 19,435,031 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,709,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,223,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,327,340 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,574,445 shares during the same period.