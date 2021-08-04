Express Inc. [EXPR] gain 464.84% so far this year. What now?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] loss -0.77% or -0.04 points to close at $5.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3964645 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Express, Inc. Announces Two Events: Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results to Be Reported on August 25, 2021; Virtual Investor Event to Be Hosted on August 26, 2021.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, announced the following events:.

The Company will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $5.25, the shares rose to $5.26 and dropped to $4.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPR points out that the company has recorded 52.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -801.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 3964645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for EXPR stock

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 403.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $183 million, or 60.60% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,275,235, which is approximately 3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,933,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.36 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $25.04 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 9,902,487 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 13,685,816 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,043,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,632,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,570,476 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,430,272 shares during the same period.