EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell -14.89% so far this year. What now?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] plunged by -$0.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.19 during the day while it closed the day at $9.11. The company report on July 30, 2021 that EVgo Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call.

EVgo Services, LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website at https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 877-407-4018 or for international callers, 201-689-8471 and referencing EVgo. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the event.

EVgo Inc. stock has also loss -19.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has declined by -23.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.75% and lost -14.89% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.43 billion, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 7879188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 1.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.05. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -39.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 2.50% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 769,939, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in EVGO stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.41 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 3,667,161 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,845,315 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,897,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,615,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,925 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,846,018 shares during the same period.