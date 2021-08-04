ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] Is Currently -38.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] slipped around -0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, down -38.26%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional approximately 12.8% of the number of American Depositary Shares offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately US$10.2 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

ECMOHO Limited stock is now -63.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOHO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.885 and lowest of $0.802 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +1.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 179.60K shares, MOHO reached a trading volume of 6311247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.51. With this latest performance, MOHO shares dropped by -46.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.40 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4767, while it was recorded at 1.2159 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9340 for the last 200 days.

ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 258,907, which is approximately 81.426% of the company’s market cap and around 26.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $34000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 157,914 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,958 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 188,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,714 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 67 shares during the same period.